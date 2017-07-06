Fort Benning releases statement on soldier drowned in Chattahoochee River

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The Fort Benning Army base on Thursday releases the following statement on a soldier who went missing in the Chattahoochee River.

Pfc. Michael S. Ferreira was reportedly swimming near the 13th Street Bridge Monday night when a sudden current swept him away. He was discovered after a two day search eight miles downriver.

The Fort Benning release reads in part:

Ferreira, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida was recently assigned to the 30th Adjutant General Battalion at Fort Benning. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. Ferreira has not deployed in support of any overseas operations. “This is a tragic loss,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Poole, Commander of the 30 AG Battalion. “While Pfc. Ferreira was only recently assigned to Fort Benning, we are truly saddened to lose a member of our Army family.” Ferreira, who reported to Fort Benning for training on July 2, was scheduled to attend Armor training while at Fort Benning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Ferreira’s family and friends during this exceptionally challenging time,” Poole said.

This incident remains under investigation.