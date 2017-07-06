Congressman Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition, hospital says

(CBS) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital and is in serious condition, amid concerns of infection, the hospital said Wednesday night.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection,” the hospital said in an update. “His condition is listed as serious.”

Update from @MedStarWHC on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise: pic.twitter.com/YnEDhiX4gO — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 6, 2017

Scalise, who arrived at the hospital in critical condition after a gunshot wound to the hip at a congressional baseball practice in June, had been transferred out of the ICU on June 22 and downgraded to fair condition. Serious is the condition in between critical — the worst state — and fair, in medical terms.

The hospital said it would provide more details about Scalise’s condition on Thursday.

Scalise, two members of the U.S. Capitol Police, a current GOP staffer and a lobbyist were injured in early June when a gunman opened fire on a GOP practice for a congressional baseball game. The other victims have since been released from the hospital, but doctors have said Scalise would take weeks to recover and be rehabilitated.

When he arrived at the hospital, Scalise was in “imminent risk of death,” one doctor said.