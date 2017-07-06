Clif Bars recalled over possible nut contamination

WCMH Staff Published:

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (WCMH) — The FDA says Clif Bar is recalling three of its products due to the possible presence of undeclared nuts.

The agency says Clif Bar got complaints of allergic reactions to tree nuts and peanuts.

According to the FDA, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the recall.

 

The recalled items are Builder’s Bar chocolate mint flavor, Clif Kid Z-bar protein chocolate mint, and Clif Kid Z-bar protein chocolate chip.

Consumers can get a full refund by returning those products, including snack sizes and variety packs, to the stores where they were purchased.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s