19 pit bulls found at dog fighting operation in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Marshal’s Office says they found 10 adult pit bulls and 9 pit bull puppies at a fighting operation in Troup County.
They say the incident happened off Roanoke Road in LaGrange.
The investigation is ongoing.
