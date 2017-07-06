19 pit bulls found at dog fighting operation in Troup Co.

Published:

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Marshal’s Office says they found 10 adult pit bulls and 9 pit bull puppies at a fighting operation in Troup County.

They say the incident happened off Roanoke Road in LaGrange.

The investigation is ongoing.

