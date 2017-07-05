Woman ejected from car in Auburn crash

AUBURN, Ala. — A Tallassee woman was sent to a hospital after being ejected from a car in two-car crash in Auburn.

According to a release, around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Auburn police and fire officials responded to a car accident at the intersection of South College Street and the I-85 over pass bridge.

A 2001 Kia Soul driven by a 22-year-old woman from Tallassee was traveling northbound on the overpass bridge with it collided with a 2014 Toyota van driven by a 57-year-old woman from Bristol, Virginia and overturned. The 22-year-old woman suffered serious injures after being ejected from the vehicle. She was treated on scene then later airlifted to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. The 57-year-old woman was treated on scene for minor injuries and released.

The collision occurred at the intersection on the north side of the overpass bridge and the southbound 1-85 exit 51 ramp.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by Auburn police.