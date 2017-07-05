Opelika man faces attempted murder charge connected to Raintree Street shooting

Related Coverage Opelika police seek information on Raintree Street shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. — An Opelika man now faces charges connected to a June shooting in the 500 block of Raintree Street.

An Opelika Police Department press release confirms 29-year-old Ivan K. Nelms, Jr. was arrested Monday and faces charges for attempted murder.

Police say Nelms is a suspect in the June 29 shooting that injured a local man in the leg.

As News 3 reported, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. and the victim was able to drive himself to the Emergency Room of East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.