Sheriff: Russell Co man dies from apparent medical episode, not dog attack

SEALE, Ala. — A 70-year-old Russell County man has died after an apparent medical episode, not a dog attack.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3 around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, the man collapsed while walking into his Seale home along Pioneer Drive. His identity is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Taylor says when deputies arrived they discovered the man had a single bite would on one of his hands. Taylor says the man did not die from the bite wound. The sheriff says the gentlemen had a history of health problems and may have died from a heart attack. Sheriff Taylor says an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Sheriff Taylor is checking to see if the dog is still on the property or with his deputies. Taylor stresses the man was not killed in a dog attack. Taylor also told News the dog bit the man a few weeks ago.