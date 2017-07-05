Savannah shootings lead to car chase and crash that kills 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Savannah say three people were killed when a vehicle crashed while being pursued by officers after a series of shootings.

Savannah police said in a Wednesday update that four people were shot in the City Market area downtown overnight. A pursuit of the vehicle carrying a suspect in those shootings led to the deadly crash.

WSAV-TV reports that one of its reporters, Darius Johnson, saw a white SUV pull up to a bar before shots rang out.

Witness Jeffery Wilson tells WTOC-TV that he saw a white SUV, its headlights off, being chased by police. Wilson said a man pushed a female out of the way, and the SUV crashed into a pole.

Police earlier said three people were shot, but an additional gunshot victim showed up later at a hospital.