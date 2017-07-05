Post-Holiday Heat

July 4 in Columbus wound up reaching a high temperature of 95 degrees, our hottest temperature so far this summer after a month of June that was actually cooler than average. The presence of an upper air high pressure ridge nearly overhead not only allowed the heat to build, but also did a good job of suppressing any potential thunderstorm activity that can often brew during the heat of the day.

We’ll keep this heat around for at least the next few days, but in time the upper ridge is going to weaken, allowing daily showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast by Friday if not sooner. Temperatures will be accompanied by high humidity, giving us a heat index that could approach or exceed 100 at the peak of afternoon heating. The airmass has become rather hazy as it has stagnated over the Gulf Coast states, limiting visibility mainly during the early morning and evening hours. After a few days we should see highs pull back to near normal with warm lows typical of a southern midsummer.

Better coverage of showers and thunderstorms is likely this weekend in a more unstable atmosphere with a weak frontal boundary easing its way into Georgia before dissipating. Most activity will occur in the afternoon and evening hours, the exception being the occasional thunderstorm complex which could keep active through the overnight hours.

