Police: Man arrested after infant ends up in hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man was arrested after being accused of child abuse to an infant.

According to a release, 23-year-old Nijil Alston was arrested on charges of aggravated battery (family violence) and cruelty to children first degree (family violence.)

Columbus police say they were dispatched to Midtown Medical Center Tuesday, July 4th around 11 a.m. in reference to a 2-month-old child suffering from breathing problems, multiple skull fractures and bruises throughout her body.

Police say the investigation lead to the man’s arrest.

Alston will have a Recorder’s Court hearing Thursday, July 6 at 9 a.m.