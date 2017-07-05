New York City policewoman fatally shot while sitting in patrol car

NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — Police say a New York City police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died.

New York City police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday in what police are calling a “clear assassination.”

They say the attack happened in the Bronx just after 12:30 a.m. while the officer was sitting in her the vehicle with her partner. Police sources say the suspect was seen on camera walking out of a bodega, putting his hoody on, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle and firing into it. The officer was sitting in the passenger side of the mobile command unit.

Her partner radioed for help while other officers spotted the suspect and began chasing him.

Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew his revolver on them. They say a person believed to be a bystander was struck by a bullet but is in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.

Ryan says police are unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia. Familia was a 12-year veteran of the force and a mother of three.