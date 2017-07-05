How to meal prep

COLUMBUS, Ga.–The number of overweight adults is growing in the state of Georgia, bringing it the 19th highest adult obesity rate in the United States.

We all know losing weight can be difficult especially if you are always on the go or if you have children.

Some folks don’t have time to get to the gym or they’re constantly eating out.

Do you find yourself always staying late at the office or craving fast food after work?

If so News 3’s Ashley Lewis has a healthy solution for you, to help reach your goal weight….It’s meal prepping!

What is a meal prep?

Having a prepared meal throughout the week so when you’re hungry you don’t have to hit the grocery store or eat unhealthy because you’ll have delicious and healthy foods already prepared.

What you’ll need is tuber ware and an idea on what you would like to eat throughout the week.

You may choose to prepare only breakfasts, dinners or all of your meals, including your snacks.

Chefs from Divine Dinners say a little preparation can go a long way when it comes to weight loss.

The goal is to think healthy and plan healthy meals.

Instead of using olive oil you can use grapeseed oil.

Remember losing weight is 80% diet and 20% working out.

Planning well balanced meals throughout the day can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

The great thing about meal prepping is you can set your portion size.

Think of some of your favorite healthy dishes and make enough to last throughout the week.

For more information on Divine Dinners click here.