Body to be pulled from Chattahoochee River after search for missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Coroner’s office confirms a body has been found in the Chattahoochee River after a two day search for a man believed to have drowned.

Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3 crews will pull the body from the water Wednesday morning at the landing near the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. He also identifies the missing man as 23-year-old Michael Ferreira-Astiazu. The man’s mother has been notified. Bryan says the necessary procedures to positively identify the body are also underway.

As News 3 reported, Ferreira was a military service member visiting the Columbus area for the 4th of July. His friends reported he fell into the water Monday night around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.