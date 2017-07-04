What are the rules for displaying the flag?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many Americans display their flags on Fourth of July, so the U.S. government’s official website released a guide for respectfully displaying the flag.

Flags can only fly from sunrise to sunset, unless a light is shone on it.

If displayed on a porch, the flag’s blue section should be placed at the peak of the staff.

A flag being displayed on a flat surface should show the blue section on the upper left.

Flags should not be flown in inclement weather unless it is an all-weather flag.

The U.S. flag should be dry-cleaned and stored in a well-ventilated area.

If a flag gets damaged or worn out, it should be burned and disposed of with dignity.

