Thousands pound Peachtree in Atlanta’s July 4th running race

ATLANTA (AP) — Tens of thousands of amateur runners in Atlanta have been celebrating the Fourth of July by trailing after an elite band of professionals in the city’s annual 10-K race.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that up to 65,000 were expected to participate in the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday morning amid hot, humid weather and under clear skies. Final numbers weren’t immediately tallied.

At least one runner was treated for a medical emergency at the finish line. Dr. Arthur Yantze in the main medical tent said there had been few serious incidents and no more heat-related incidents than usual.

Colorado-based Leonard Korir won the Elite Men’s Division with a time of 28:16. Aliphine Tuliamuk, based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, won the Women’s Championship with an unofficial time of 32:49.