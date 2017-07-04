Rain-free, sunny & hot for the 4th of July

It’s a hot and rain-free Independence Day! High temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon with it feeling more like the lower 100s. This evening will be warm and mostly clear – making it a good forecast for fireworks! A similar day expected Wednesday with heat indices expected in the upper 90s to lower 100s. The chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms increases Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Afternoon highs remain in the lower 90s through Sunday. Upper 80s for the start of this coming week. Mornings remain muggy and mild in the lower 70s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A well defined low pressure system is forming 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands (over 3,000 miles from Columbus). Storm formation is likely over the next few days. This does not pose an immediate threat to the Valley, but is something we are keeping an eye on. The latest information from the National Hurricane Center can be found here. Atlantic Hurricane season is from June 1 to November 30.