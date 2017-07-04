Outdoor Weekend Events July 7th – 9th

Heat and humidity continue through the week but it won’t be enough to stop any of these outdoor events from going on. Saturday morning, you can run and sweat from Lake Oliver Marina to Big Dog Running Company along the Riverwalk in the Heatwave 5 Miler.

If your kids are interested in golfing, ages 8 to 15 are all welcome to come out Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. edt. to Godwin Creek in Columbus for the monthly Fore Kids Junior Golf Tournament. Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. edt, listen to LIVE music on Robin Lake Beach in Callaway Gardens apart of their summer sunset music series. This weekend’s highlighted event is the Go Nuts Racing #7 USA Cycling Roasting Nuts Finale. All ages and levels of mountain bikers are welcome to come out to the final race of the season! Spectators are also encouraged to cheer on racers Saturday from 8am until noon cdt at Chewacla State Park in Auburn!

David Moore is the owner and promoter of Go Nuts Biking. “For this weekends finale, we’re probably expecting anywhere between 125-150+ riders. Word is really spreading and people really want to make it to this event. One, because we are an exciting race series and two, again it’s the finale and people want to be there to see some of these people fight for these points to get to nationals,” he says.

Moore started Go Nuts Biking in 2016 to bring more events to Columbus and encourage more kids out on bikes.

“My ultimate goal was to bring more events to Columbus and the surrounding area. It wasn’t to take away anything from any other promoters out there. It was just to give more to do on weekends for folks.

And most importantly, it’s to get more kids involved on bicycles and outside off their computers, off the internet and off their phones especially,” he adds.

Registration for the race will go on until 30 minutes prior to the start.

Find more information on how to register and Go Nuts Biking here.