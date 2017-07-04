On your side: street and crowd safety

Columbus, Ga. — News 3 spoke with a few parents on how they keep track of their kids in large crowds and how they make sure they cross the street safely.

Sarah Beasley has three kids, all under the age of 10, and another on the way.

“I like to put the kids in matching clothes a lot so they can really keep together and I can visually see them better,” Beasley said. “Our oldest usually stays with the youngest and then our middle child stays with one of us so that’s how we kind of keep it all together.”

Lori Robinson was born and raised in Columbus. She has two kids, four-year-old Cody and six-year-old Parker, and has them join hands and walk together in what her boys call “The choo-choo train.”

“When I can, I do a buddy system so we kind of tag team them,” Robinson said. “If it’s just me, I make sure that they stay close by, we hold hands, they stay where they can see me and I can see them.”

Whether you’re in a crowd or walking across the street, be sure to look both ways, make sure you’re clear to cross and keep your family and friends close by.

Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department also had advice for avoiding any type of accident as the holiday wraps up.

“Don’t be speeding, don’t be texting and driving and don’t be distracted by your cell phones out there,” Hawk said.