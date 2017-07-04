No Changes Yet: Until a cool front approaches

Heat and humidity combined will continue, with this ridge of high pressure over the region. A similar day expected mid-week, with heat index values expected to climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Starting out with those low to mid-70s by mid-morning. By midday we will be heating up to 90 to 95 for high. Our morning low will dip down to 74 and when we factor in the sun we will begin to see heat index values that could impact your health over the next couple of days, so just watch yourself through Thursday. A little bit more cloud cover Friday and a stray storm will be present, with low 90s and even near 90 by the second half of the forecast.

Thanks to a cool front sweeping through the region we will ramp up our chances for showers and storms beginning this weekend. Isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms associated with a cool front draped across the region.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A well defined low pressure system is forming 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands (over 3,000 miles from Columbus). Storm formation is likely over the next few days. This does not pose an immediate threat to the Valley, but is something we are keeping an eye on. The latest information from the National Hurricane Center can be found here. Atlantic Hurricane season is from June 1 to November 30.