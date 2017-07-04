Hundreds stop by Freedom Fest to celebrate 4th of July

Columbus, Ga. — The National Infantry Museum celebrated Independence Day by holding its annual freedom fest.

Hundreds of people gathered to enjoy local food, meet up with friends and listen to live music all day long. But for many people, the day is about much more than fun activities.

“I want to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers,” Columbus resident Vanessa Knowles said. “I haven’t been to the museum in awhile so I wanted to come out here to thank the soldiers and the fallen soldiers.”

Retired Sergeant Major Bobby Wright served in Vietnam for more than two years. He came to Freedom Fest to remember his friends whose names are now engraved forever.

“A lot of us have friends along these walls out here that lost their lives and trying to keep up what they gave to us,” Wright said. “A lot of memories are brought back and some tears are brought back.”

Freedom Fest wrapped up around 5 p.m. to leave people plenty of time to make it to the Phenix City Amphitheater for live music and fireworks.