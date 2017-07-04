Grilling safety tips

COLUMBUS, Ga.– Thousands of people will be in their backyards grilling, but did you know more than 8,000 home fires are started by grills each year on average.

Here is a list of safety tips to avoid this from happening to you.

It’s important to keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house. Clean your grill regularly- if you allow grease and fat to build up on your grill, they provide more fuel for a fire. Grease is a major source of flare ups. Check for gas leaks. Keep decorations away from your grill. Decorations like hanging baskets, pillows and umbrellas look pretty, but provide fuel for a fire. Keep a spray bottle of water handy-that way, if you have a minor flare-up you can spray it with the water to instantly calm it. Keep a fire extinguisher within a couple steps of your grill and know how to use it.

Here is a list of grilling no-no’s:

You should never turn on the gas while your grill lid is closed. Never leave your grill unattended because fires double in size every minute. And don’t use grills indoors because in addition to the fire hazard, grills release carbon monoxide, the deadly colorless, odorless gas. That gas needs to vent in fresh air or it can kill you, your family and pets.