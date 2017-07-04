Coroner responds to accident scene at 13th Street and 1st Avenue

Jolyn Hannah

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Muscogee County coroner’s vehicle is on the scene of what appears to be a deadly accident at the intersection of 13th Street and 1st Avenue.

A News 3 reporter on the scene confirms witnessing a single victim’s body being removed from the middle of the street.

The accident appears to have happened some time around midnight.

WRBL is waiting for a response from law enforcement on the nature of the accident and the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

