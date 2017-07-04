Columbus attorney arrested on simple battery charge

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus attorney is being charged with simple battery.

49-year-old Mark Casto was arrested, Monday July 3rd.

Details concerning the charges are not yet known, but News 3 will pass along more details as they become available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s