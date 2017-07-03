Travelers react to 4th of July traffic

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Experts are predicting historic holiday travel numbers this fourth of July. AAA expects more than 44 million people will drive, fly or cruise to their destinations.

In Georgia alone, 1.3 million people are expected to hit the roadways for the holiday.

With tens of millions of Americans hitting the road for July 4th, the risks are greater for injuries and deadly crashes.

Congested roadways, distracted and impaired drivers all lead to an increased chance of getting in a crash.

“Just enjoy the ride,” retired Clearwater, Fla. officer Sandy Stevens said. “You get in a hurry something bad is going to happen and if you get in an accident, you’re not going to get there.”

As a retired officer, Stevens has seen plenty of crashes to know getting to your destination is more important than getting there quickly. Many other drivers I spoke with feel the same way.

“Just obey traffic signs, go slow and stay far away from the other ones,” Quitman, Ga. resident Barbara Stevens said.

Over the weekend, 28-year-old David Desper turned himself in after being accused of killing 18-year-old Bianca Roberson during an apparent road rage attack in Pennsylvania.

“Stay in the right lane and if somebody wants to go fast, let them go,” Texas resident Nate Henderson said. “Don’t be around them. It ain’t worth the hassle.”

Corporal Jess Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said by Monday morning, there were six deaths on the roadway he knew about. His advice: be patient, designate a driver for the evening and give the road your full attention.