‘Tow to Go’ program available through Independence Day

(WSAV) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects 44 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this Independence Day, making it the most traveled ever.

With increased traffic, combined with holiday related impaired driving, that could also make it the most dangerous ever.

“If you’re going out to celebrate America’s independence, please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA. “It only takes one impaired driver to turn a celebration into a tragedy for so many others.”

To help reduce needless tragedies this weekend through July 4th, AAA and Budweiser urge everyone to plan ahead if they are out celebrating. This means choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, staying where you are celebrating or finding another safe way home.

For those that did not plan ahead and need the Tow To Go program, it is available through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 5th. The following guidelines apply:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”