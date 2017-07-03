Practacing firework safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. — We’re less than 24 hours away from Independence Day!

Families across the valley will gather to celebrate Independence Day with a bang, but don’t forget it’s important to remember fireworks safety.

The Columbus Police Department has a few tips to keep folks safe over the extended holiday weekend.

First it’s important to know which type of fireworks you can legally purchase in Georgia: bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, sparklers Smoke and Punk, Fountains, Missiles, Novelties, Crackle and Strobe, Parachutes, Wheels and Spinners, Sky Flyers, Display Shells, Aerial Items.

You must be at least 18 years old to buy fireworks, but the law doesn’t give an exact age to ignite them.

It’s crucial to only buy fireworks from a licensed dealer and make sure to read the labels very carefully before igniting them.

Light one firework at a time and never try to relight it and this is a big one… always keep water nearby.

as always, we suggest you be extremely careful if you plan to use fireworks to celebrate the holiday and make sure young children are supervised around these very dangerous items.