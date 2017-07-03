Parents of student sue University of Alabama over suicide

Associated Press Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The parents of a Texas woman who said she was raped while attending the University of Alabama are suing the alleged attacker, school officials and others over her suicide.

The federal lawsuit filed by Megan Rondini’s parents claims the alleged assault and officials’ mishandling of the allegations prompted her to kill herself last year.

The lawsuit says Rondini met a man at a popular Tuscaloosa bar in July 2015 and was subsequently sexually assaulted at his home. The man wasn’t charged, and the lawsuit claims investigators and university officials mishandled her allegations.

A lawyer for the man denies any sexual assault occurred. The university previously had released a statement defending its actions.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been accused of crimes but not charged.

