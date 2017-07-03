Motorcycle driver dies following serious wreck on Highway 280

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Saturday afternoon involving a motorcycle and two cars on Highway 280.

A press release says the accident happened at the intersection of Birmingham Highway and Grand National Parkway at around 5:15 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles — a 1990 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, a 2001 Honda CRV, and a 2017 Cadillac XT5.

The motorcycle driver suffered a serious physical injury and later passed away. His identity is being withheld pending notification to his family. No one in either of the other two vehicles involved reported injuries.

The cause and circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information on this crash is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at (334) 705-5200. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.