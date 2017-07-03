July 4th holiday celebrations near you!

WRBL News 3 has you covered on the Independence Day events in and around the Chattahoochee Valley:
Auburn
- City of Auburn 4th of July Fireworks: Duck Samford Stadium, 1600 E University Dr, Auburn — 6 p.m.-10 p.m. CT
- “Celebrate Independence Day with the entire Auburn Community, Auburn Parks and Recreation and Briggs and Stratton! Enjoy great food, live music from the Lamont Landers Band, free goodies courtesy of Briggs and Stratton, and THE best fireworks display in the entire area! So grab your picnic basket, blanket, and the family and join us for a fabulous night of entertainment and a chance to show your patriotic spirit!”
Columbus
- National Infantry Museum 2017 Freedom Fest: National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ET
- “Celebrate our nation at the National Infantry Museum on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 during our fifth annual community-wide Independence Day celebration!Freedom Fest will be held from 11a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be filled with music, kids’ activities, historical reenactments, food, and fun.FREE ADMISSION:Admission to Freedom Fest is free. There will be nominal costs for the theater, food and drink. Donations made on July 4th will go toward construction of a new national monument to the Global War on Terrorism coming Fall 2017, to be located along Heritage Walk.”
Eufaula
4th of July Celebration!: Lakepoint State Park, 104 Old Hwy 165, Eufaula — 4 p.m.-10 p.m. CT
- “Be sure to make plans to attend this year’s 4th of July celebration. It should be better than ever….three different bands will perform, a children’s parade (sponsored by WestRock), food and drink vendors, bouncy houses, water slide, the National Guard rock climbing wall, and possibly a Black Hawk helicopter!! All this and of course a great fireworks show.”
LaGrange
- 33rd Annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade: Sweetland Ampitheatre at Boyd Park, 110 Smith St, LaGrange — 10 a.m.-11 p.m. ET
- “Join us as we celebrate the 33rd Annual Sweetland of Liberty 4th of July Parade! July 4, 2017 at 10 AM
Line up: 9 AM at Sweetland Ampitheatre
Registration is FREE at Troup County Parks & RecWalk, ride a bike, or pull a wagon! No motor vehicles please. Led by Grand Marshal Martha Evans, the parade’s theme is Faith, Family and Freedom. A grand prize of $300 will be awarded for best costume!”
Opelika (Monday, July 3)
- 65th Annual Freedom Celebration: Opelika High School Track, 1700 Lafayette Pkwy, Opelika — 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. CT
- “This night of fun and excitement includes giant inflatable games, activities for the kids, musical entertainment, skydivers, food and the largest fireworks display in the area. Bring the whole family, a lawn chair or blanket and relax on the grass! At the beginning of the evening, all kids are invited to put their name on a paper plate and place it near the tennis courts. At 7:30 p.m. the amazing The Silver Wings Parachute Team will bring down the Stars and Stripes and land on the baseball field. The child’s paper plate that the parachute jumpers land on will receive a prize!”
Phenix City
- Let Freedom Ring! Annual 4th of July Celebration: Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham Street, Phenix City — 7 p.m.-10 p.m. ET
- “The theme for the show this year is “LET FREEDOM RING!” and will include patriotic music as well as Christian and secular music. You will see vocalists, dancers, full bands and conclude with a Martial Arts demonstration leading into a spectacular FIREWORKS DEMONSTRATION! The celebration begins at 7 p.m. EASTERN TIME.”
Pine Mountain
- Callaway Gardens July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party: Robin Lake Beach (access from Callaway Gardens, 17800 U.S. 27, Pine Mountain)
- Schedule of Events (ET):
- Monday, July 3 —
7 a.m. Beach Opens
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beach Activities
Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beach Concessions, Food Vendors
Noon to 10 p.m. Beach Bar @callaway
Noon to 7 p.m. Live entertainment by a deejayNoon and 2 p.m. Bicycle Stunt Show – Chris Clark
3:30 p.m. FSU Flying Circus Performance
5 p.m. Live Music- Aces & 8’s
7:30 p.m. Live Music – Daniel Lee BandTuesday, July 4 —
7 a.m. Beach Opens
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beach Activities
Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Flying Trapeze*, Rock Climbing Wall*, Spider Jump*, Miniature Golf*, Table Tennis*, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess, Xcelerator Water Slide*, Roadster Pedal Karts*, Playground, Basketball
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beach Concessions, Food Vendors
Noon to 10 p.m. Beach Bar
Noon to 7 p.m. Live entertainment by a deejayNoon and 2 p.m. Bicycle Stunt Show – Chris Clark
3:30 p.m. FSU Flying Circus Performance
4 p.m. Live Music- Sons n Britches
6 p.m. Beach Connector Gate Closes to setup fireworks
6 p.m. FSU Flying Circus Performance
6 p.m. Live Music: Josh Newcome
8:30 p.m. Live Music: The Regulars
9:30 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza (Weather Permitting)
All events are at Robin Lake Beach area unless otherwise noted, are weather dependent and subject to change. No Rainchecks. Gate subject to close due to capacity limits.
*Additional fee