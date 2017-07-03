July 4th holiday celebrations near you!

4 p.m. Live Music- Sons n Britches

6 p.m. Beach Connector Gate Closes to setup fireworks

6 p.m. FSU Flying Circus Performance

6 p.m. Live Music: Josh Newcome

8:30 p.m. Live Music: The Regulars

9:30 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza (Weather Permitting)

All events are at Robin Lake Beach area unless otherwise noted, are weather dependent and subject to change. No Rainchecks. Gate subject to close due to capacity limits.

*Additional fee