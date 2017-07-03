Fine for the Fourth

We’re looking at typical July weather for the Independence Day holiday, with a bit of heat, loads of humidity, and a fairly small chance that festivities will be interrupted by a thunderstorm.

Sunshine should dominate our weather for much of the week. We remain within a warm, muggy tropical air mass without any major surface features on the weather maps. Daytime heating and minor disturbances aloft will be the main triggers for any showers and thunderstorms that do pop up, and those would likely be limited to afternoon and evening. Residual heat could keep some going into the night but the overall trend is for those to go away once the air cools and stabilizes.

This general scenario will be present through the work week, then by next weekend a weak front is expected to make some inroads on the Southeast, not changing our weather much in Columbus but possibly bringing greater coverage of more widespread rain and storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast