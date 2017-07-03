Do you know this newly engaged couple?

REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay community is searching for a couple who got engaged on Redington Beach Saturday night.

Tom Gillan was on the beach by John’s Pass and was taking photos of the glorious sunset.

Gillan said he noticed some commotion surrounding a couple right by the water.

Once he made his way closer, he realized the man was proposing to the woman he loves and Gillan quickly shot a photo capturing the moment.

Gillan tried to find the happy couple on Facebook to share this beautifully captured memory with them.

The post was shared on Facebook over 3,000 times as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Stephen Goodman told WFLA News Channel 8’s he thought it was a picture of him and his fiance, Jessica Schauder, but it turns out that isn’t true.

There was another couple, who were actually photographed by Gillan, and we are still looking for them.

Please help us spread the word and track them down by sharing the post on Facebook.