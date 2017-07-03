Columbus government reminds residents of changing July 4th service schedule

(WKRN)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Consolidated Government reminds residents certain services and government buildings will be suspended or closed for the Independence Day holiday.


 DIVISION		     Independence Day Holiday Observance

Tuesday, July 4, 2017
 

Waste / Recycle

 

    

NO PICK UP TUESDAY, July 4th

*See Alternate Holiday Schedule Below*
 

311 Citizens Service Center

  

*Closed*

July 4th
 

Landfills –

Granite Bluff/Pine Grove

 *Closed*

July 4th
 

Parks and Recreation

 Park Facilities are Open

Recreation and Senior Centers Closed

Administration Office Closed
 

Civic Center

 Administration Office Closed

Columbus Ice Rink Closed
 

Animal Control

 *Closed*

July 4th
 

METRA Bus Service

    

NO BUS SERVICE

Normal Service will resume on Wednesday, July 5th

Recorder’s Court   Tuesday, July 4, 2017

8:00a.m. Session Only

Normal Service will resume on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Alternate Holiday Schedule

  • Tuesday, July 4 routes will be collected Wednesday, July 5th
  • All other services will be provided on their normal collection day 

All Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will also be closed for the July 4th holiday with normal library hours returning Wednesday, July 5As always, the extensive collection of electronic materials remains available on the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries website.

Have a Safe Holiday!

