Columbus government reminds residents of changing July 4th service schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Consolidated Government reminds residents certain services and government buildings will be suspended or closed for the Independence Day holiday.
|
DIVISION
|Independence Day Holiday Observance
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
|
Waste / Recycle
|
NO PICK UP TUESDAY, July 4th
*See Alternate Holiday Schedule Below*
|
311 Citizens Service Center
|
*Closed*
July 4th
|
Landfills –
Granite Bluff/Pine Grove
|*Closed*
July 4th
|
Parks and Recreation
|Park Facilities are Open
Recreation and Senior Centers Closed
Administration Office Closed
|
Civic Center
|Administration Office Closed
Columbus Ice Rink Closed
|
Animal Control
|*Closed*
July 4th
|
METRA Bus Service
|
NO BUS SERVICE
Normal Service will resume on Wednesday, July 5th
|Recorder’s Court
|Tuesday, July 4, 2017
8:00a.m. Session Only
Normal Service will resume on Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Alternate Holiday Schedule
- Tuesday, July 4 routes will be collected Wednesday, July 5th
- All other services will be provided on their normal collection day
All Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will also be closed for the July 4th holiday with normal library hours returning Wednesday, July 5. As always, the extensive collection of electronic materials remains available on the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries website.
Have a Safe Holiday!