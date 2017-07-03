Columbus government reminds residents of changing July 4th service schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Consolidated Government reminds residents certain services and government buildings will be suspended or closed for the Independence Day holiday.



DIVISION Independence Day Holiday Observance Tuesday, July 4, 2017 Waste / Recycle NO PICK UP TUESDAY, July 4th *See Alternate Holiday Schedule Below* 311 Citizens Service Center *Closed* July 4th Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove *Closed* July 4th Parks and Recreation Park Facilities are Open Recreation and Senior Centers Closed Administration Office Closed Civic Center Administration Office Closed Columbus Ice Rink Closed Animal Control *Closed* July 4th METRA Bus Service NO BUS SERVICE Normal Service will resume on Wednesday, July 5th Recorder’s Court Tuesday, July 4, 2017 8:00a.m. Session Only Normal Service will resume on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Alternate Holiday Schedule

Tuesday, July 4 routes will be collected Wednesday, July 5th

All other services will be provided on their normal collection day

All Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will also be closed for the July 4th holiday with normal library hours returning Wednesday, July 5. As always, the extensive collection of electronic materials remains available on the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries website.

Have a Safe Holiday!