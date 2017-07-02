World Trade Center PATH station reopens after temporary evacuation

NEW YORK, NY – An unattended package prompted a temporary evacuation at the World Trade Center PATH station, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Sources tell CBS New York that Port Authority K-9 officers received a positive hit in a PATH rail car at the World Trade Center station.

Emergency Service and K-9 units from the Port Authority Police Department were on scene investigating the area, according to sources.

The package was cleared at the station and employees were allowed back into the Oculus at the World Trade Center just before 4:15 p.m.