Third Muscogee County Jail inmate dies in 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Muscogee County inmate. Maj. Joe McCrea with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office tells News 3 another inmate notified corrections officers Saturday morning that Feaginess Wood was having medical complications.

Medical staff attended to Wood around 6:30 a.m., but he later went to Midtown Medical Center. Officials say Wood, 31, later died at the hospital. Maj. McCrea says Wood’s death comes as a surprise to the sheriff’s office.

“Well, it’s always tragic any time there’s a death,” Maj. McCrea said. “You have family and friends affected. It probably doesn’t help any more that the person is inside a correctional facility. But we handled it as best as we can. Like I said, the sheriff herself reached out to the family and provided notification.”

Maj. McCrea says Wood was booked into the jail June 13 on charges including child molestation and giving false information. Officials say Wood lived in the mental health dorm while in jail. Maj. McCrea says the jail is prepared to handle inmates with mental disorders. He says trained staff is on hand to handle the unpredictable, and mental services are available at the jail. However, it was immediately unclear if Wood had an preexisting medical conditions.

Wood’s body will now go to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, Ga. for an autopsy. The GBI is also spearheading the death investigation.

Maj. McCrea adds this is the third inmate death this year. As News 3 reported, 41-year-old Roger Tyler was found hanged in the shower area in January. Then in April, officials found 42-year-old Undra Williams dead in his bunk. Feaginess Wood’s death Saturday morning marks the third death of a Muscogee County inmate during Sheriff Donna Tompkins’ administration. Sheriff Tompkins maintains she evaluates practices on a case-by-case basis in the jail to prevent further deaths.