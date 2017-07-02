Columbus man arrested in Friday night drug bust

By Published:
Orlando Carter faces drug charges among others in a Friday night Columbus drug bust.
COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus man is behind bars, accused in a Friday night drug bust. The bust happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday on Forrest Road near Wellborn Dr. Columbus Police arrested Orlando Carter, after investigators found a host of drugs and a gun. The Special Operations Unit found 61 Xanax pills, valued at more than $1,500.

Officers also found 120g of marijuana, valued at $1,200, as well as a 9mm pistol. Police found a scale, baggies, a marijuana grinder, and a prescription drug bottle with Carter’s name written on it.

Carter, 25, is currently in the Muscogee County Jail. he faces possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of controlled substances.

 

