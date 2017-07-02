Amber Alert suspect arrested children found safe

UPDATE: The Columbus Police Department says the Amber Alert suspect has been arrested and the children are safe.

The Columbus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are continuing to investigate.

COLUMBUS, GA- An Amber Alert has been issued for one-and-a-half year old Hayden Faulk and five-year old Brantley Faulk.

Investigators believe they were last seen Sunday July 2nd in Columbus.

The suspect is known to be Joey Faulk, a white male 5’10, 215 pounds.

The children are believed to be traveling with the suspect in a 1997 Ford F-150 license plate number 5400AT6.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited children says the vehicle was last known to be traveling south towards Mobile, Alabama.

If you have any information you are urged to contact police.