100-year-old LaGrange building collapses, weather a likely factor

By Published:
This downtown LaGrange building collapsed Saturday, and many officials believe weather played a major role.
This downtown LaGrange building collapsed Saturday, and many officials believe weather played a major role.

LAGRANGE, Ga. – The City of LaGrange says no one is hurt, after an active weather week factored in the collapse of a building downtown. News 3 got exclusive video of the damaged building.

This downtown LaGrange building collapsed Saturday, and many officials believe weather played a major role.
This downtown LaGrange building collapsed Saturday, and many officials believe weather played a major role.

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton says water weight from the rain collecting in the center of the building’s roof likely destroyed the building on Ridley Ave and LaFayette Square. The TWFG Insurance Services currently uses the building now.

The building was once known as the Old Davis Pharmacy, and it is more than 100-years-old. The Mayor says there’s no visible damage to any of the adjoining buildings. There are still bricks in the road, so anyone traveling in the area should be cautious.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s