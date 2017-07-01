Northern 9-11 yr old little league team heading to state tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. — After two days of rain-outs, skies cleared up for little league baseball to return to action. The District 8 tournament underway at Pioneer Field on Saturday morning. The 9 -11 year olds were first on the mound to see who would be heading to the state tournament.

Harris County facing off with Northern for a spot in Cartersville, Ga. And it was Northern that had the early and only lead of the game.

The Patriots went on to win 15-6.

The 10 -12 year old Northern team will play Peach in a double elimination game Sunday afternoon to see who will be heading to Peach Tree City for their state tournament.

