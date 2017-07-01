Georgia Power creates SPLASH program to help save lives

COLUMBUS, GA- It’s the fourth of July weekend and everyone is ready to enjoy the water, but safety comes first.

“It’s the holiday weekend but be aware of your surroundings when you’re on a boat always have on a life jacket.” Corporal Mitch Oliver, Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia Power’s SPLASH program is designed to keep folks safe.

“It’s an opportunity to always think safe when they’re boating and the tips from the Splash program will give them that information to operate in a safe manner when they’re out on the lake.” Michael Barnett, Georgia Power

Here is what SPLASH stands for:

Supervision- Designate an adult to watch children at all times. Do not assume someone else is watching.

Prevention- Wear personal flotation devices, install fencing around pools, and use drain covers in hit tubs pools.

Look before you leap- Never jump into water without knowing how deep it is and what is below the surface.

Arm’s Length- Adult’s should be arm’s length to children in the water, and safety tools like hooks should be nearby at all times.

Swim Lessons- Knowing how to swim greatly reduces your chance of drowning.

Water Safety Plan- Know that to do during an emergency.

It’s a program First Lady Sandra Deal supports.

“It’s a program that she actually started up in the state and it’s received a tremendous amount of trust all over the state and Georgia Power as well as the DNR IS supportive of the program.” Michael Barnett, Georgia Power