United Way to launch new texting feature to 211 community services

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley announces a new way to contact them when you’re in need of local community services.

Candace Poole with the non-profit organization joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to talk about the newest addition to United Way’s 211 contact line — texting. Poole says residents will be able to text 898211 with their questions starting July 1.

She also adds you won’t be messaging a bot or getting an automated message, the replies you get will come from real volunteers with United Way.

Poole also tells News 3 there’s a way to test the feature out now, even before it goes in effect. If you text “pencil” to 898211, you will get an automated link to learn more on United Way’s Stuff the Bus campaign. The annual school supply drive collects classroom essentials for local children in need.

Click here for more information on United Way and its community services.