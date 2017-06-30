Typical summer pattern through July 4th weekend

We’re under a typical summer pattern through the rest of the weekend and coming work week. High humidity and temperatures in the lower 90s will have it feeling hot in the afternoons. Heat indices could range from 100°F to 103°F by 4pm edt when we reach our max temperatures. Lots of moisture and heat will also help spark isolated showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon lasting through the early evening.

Morning will be mild and muggy in the lowers 70 with afternoons in the lower 90s.