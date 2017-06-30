Typical summer pattern through July 4th weekend

By Published: Updated:

We’re under a typical summer pattern through the rest of the weekend and coming work week. High humidity and temperatures in the lower 90s will have it feeling hot in the afternoons. Heat indices could range from 100°F to 103°F by 4pm edt when we reach our max temperatures. Lots of moisture and heat will also help spark isolated showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon lasting through the early evening.

Morning will be mild and muggy in the lowers 70 with afternoons in the lower 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s