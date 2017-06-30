Phenix City real estate professionals gain support from Chamber in campaign to lower new home construction fees

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The movement to lobby Phenix City leaders to lower new home construction fees continue to gain momentum.

“We built a coalition of three strong organizations that are all urging the city to lower the fees so we can spur on economic development in the city,” says Chris Lammons, Association Executive of the Phenix City Board of Realtors.

The Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce officially joins the Phenix City Board of Realtors and Phenix City Home Builders Association in supporting a reduction of fees associated with new home construction. Right now, the costs required for builders and developers to tie into water and sewer lines is far greater than those in nearby cities such as Smiths Station, Opelika, and Auburn, according to research complied by the Board of Realtors.

The Board of Realtors expressed appreciation to city leaders for recently abolishing the indemnification agreement engineers and surveyors had to sign before starting new housing projects. They said it made getting insurance for those professionals next to impossible. Already, they say the elimination of the indemnification agreement has sparked new home building at a subdivision in Phenix City.

“We’re optimistic that because the city made the indemnification agreement go away that they see the need to spur along economic development. So, we’re optimistic that they will cause the fees to go down as well,” says Lammons.