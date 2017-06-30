Opelika police seek information on Raintree Street shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks the public for information on a Thursday night shooting in the 500 block of Raintree Street.

A press release says police responded to 911 calls in the area of the crime scene around 10:40 p.m.

The victim was shot in the leg, but was not at the crime scene when police arrived. The release says the man was able to drive himself to the Emergency Room of East Alabama Medical Center.

He was treated and admitted into the hospital.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.

You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.