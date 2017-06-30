Local Congressman still hopeful to pass healthcare bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Senate republicans are regrouping after they failed to agree on a healthcare plan to repeal and replace Obamacare also known as the Affordable Care Act.

News 3 spoke with Congressman Drew Ferguson who represents Georgia’s 3rd District; he says he’s still hopeful a healthcare bill will pass.

President Donald Trump tweeted “If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately repeal, and then replace at a later date!”

The Republican-proposed replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act did not get enough support.

The bill contains extensive cuts to Medicaid and Planned Parenthood and is projected to eliminate insurance for 22 million Americans.

Congressman Ferguson said, “I believe Republicans will get the bill passed and I will tell you one of the things that have surprised me the most since I’ve been in congress is how diverse our nation is based on regions. When you try to put a one size fits all policy over all of those regions it becomes very difficult.”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell curbed a vote after it became clear there was no way the bill would pass.

After calling an emergency meeting on Tuesday, President Trump acknowledged that reaching an agreement could be tough.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is still trying to nail down changes by this weekend to assure the bill’s passage after the July 4th recess.