Less Rain, More Sunshine

Weather prospects are looking brighter for Columbus and the valley over this first weekend of July. First, we get one more day of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday. Several factors have come together to give us more than ample rainfall these last two days: a moist air mass in place, a weak upper air disturbance, and just enough of a daytime rise in temperatures to add to instability. This trend continues today, at least until the feature aloft gets caught in the larger scale pattern and is swept away.

Beginning Saturday, the departure of the upper wave will allow for a bit more sunshine, and just enough instability to keep open the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, driven mainly by the extra heating. Temperatures will respond by embarking on a warming trend that will take us to the 4th of July with highs climbing back into the low to mid 90s and mornings that will continue to be quite muggy.

Five years ago on this date Columbus set its all-time record high temperature when it soared to 106ºF on June 30, 2012. This was part of a three day heat wave which saw successive days of 105, 106, and 105 at the end of June/beginning of July. An interesting footnote to this was that the first two-thirds of that month had actually been below normal in temperature prior to the heat surge. June 2012 was also quite dry with less than half the average rainfall for the month. In contrast, this June has been unusually wet.

