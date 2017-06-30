Isolated showers, storms & warmer temps for July 4th weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will diminish tonight and you will wake up to some cloudy skies, but we put the forecast on repeat for the holiday weekend. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon every day with fuel from the heating of the day. The heat will be on the increase for through July 4th as temperatures will return to normal for this time of year and it will finally feel like summer after we ended June with a seven day streak of below average temperatures.

