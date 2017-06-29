Woman hits purse thief with car at North Carolina Walmart says report

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Christine Braswell (left) - Robert Edward Raines (right)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of hitting a purse thief with her SUV, according to a report from Asheville Police.

Police say they got a call about an assault at the Walmart in East Asheville on June 28 around 2:03 p.m.

Robert Edward Raines, 34, of Leicester got into a woman’s unsecured and unattended SUV and took her purse, according to the report.

The woman, Christine Braswell confronted Raines and he dropped the purse.

He then ran across the parking lot to try to get away.

Braswell then got in her SUV and chased Raines, eventually hitting him with her vehicle, according to police.

Raines was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Braswell was arrested and charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Warrants have been issued for Raines for Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Larceny after Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, and Damage to Property.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s