VIDEO: Two people wanted for attacking south Georgia mom, daughter

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Baxley mother and her daughter are recovering after being assaulted over a chicken order dispute at the local Qwik Chik chain restaurant.

On Thursday afternoon two customers, identified as Nathaniel and Latasha Smith, are seen on surveillance footage upset over their order. According to Baxley Police, the customers were unhappy about their chicken order, citing the chicken was not heated properly and there weren’t enough fries in the order.

Baxley Chief of Police James Godfrey says the man approached the manager and owner, Jeanette Norris, and fought with the customer before awarding Smith with a refund.

Godfrey says the two continued to exchange a heated conversation before Latasha Smith emerged and began punching Norris, knocking her to the ground.

While her mother was being assaulted, Norris’ 15-year-old daughter emerged from a truck to help her mother. The footage then shows Nathaniel Smith punching and pushing the teenage up against a brick wall.

The customers fled the scene in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with the tag number REU8495. Godfrey says they are not from Baxley.

Godfrey says both Norris and her daughter suffered injuries. Now he and others in the community are calling for justice.

“This is nothing racial, this is an act of violence. Shouldn’t have happened. Is it a freak accident? We would hope so. Hope it doesn’t happen no more and hope it doesn’t happen to anybody else. I don’t want nobody to have to go through what the mother and the child to have to go through. ‘Cause the child is going to have to live with this,” he said.

Nathaniel and Latasha Smith are considered dangerous and have both been charged with Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the reward in the search for the couple accused of assaulting a mother and daughter. Click here for more details.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call local police or 911.