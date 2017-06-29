Tuscaloosa mayor Maddox considers run for Alabama governor

Associated Press Published:
Courtesy: WIAT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is considering a run for governor in 2018.

Maddox announced on social media Thursday that he is forming a committee to explore a possible gubernatorial run.

In his announcement statement, Maddox said that Alabama “deserves better” and said it was time for a new beginning in politics. He noted a wave of recent scandals in state politics and that the state’s past governor, chief justice and House speaker have resigned, or been removed, from office.

Maddox has been Tuscaloosa’s mayor since 2005. He previously served as personnel director for Tuscaloosa city schools and director for the Alabama Education Association.

Maddox is a Democrat. He said some people have urged him to switch to the GOP for political convenience, but he said that would be dishonest.

