Trump ridicules female TV host’s looks, calls her ‘crazy’

Mika Brzezinski
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2014, file photo, Mika Brzezinski arrives at the Ninth Annual Women of Worth Awards in New York. President Donald Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he’s stopped watching.

Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who’ve criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.”

Here’s what Trump says: “I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

They spent time at Trump’s Florida resort – a visit Scarborough said was to arrange a Trump interview.

The White House hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

